By Staff Report
Donna Aulick Hollerich, 69, of Lady Lake, Florida, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Born in Vero Beach, Florida, she has lived most of her life in Central Florida. Donna was a Special Education Teacher prior to her retirement. She was an active member of the Welcome Home Christian Church of Leesburg, FL. She was a Best Buddies Coordinator for Evans and Apopka High Schools and was active with the Special Olympics.

Donna is predeceased by her husband, Butch Hollerich, and brother, Mark Aulick. She is survived by her daughter, Kitt Ledford of Leesburg, FL; Brothers, Steve Aulick of Fairview, MO and Tommy Aulick of Vero Beach, FL; sister, Karmen Lee of Vero Beach, FL; grandchildren, Noah Hollerich, Natalie Ledford and Evan Ledford; and by numerous extended family and friends.

Memorial Services will be held at The Welcome Home Christian Church, 335 Tomato Hill Rd, Leesburg, FL 34748, Date and Time Pending. Memorial Donations may be made in Donna’s name to Welcome Home Christian Church of Leesburg.

