Former Villager poised to escape prosecution after stealing $9,200 from employer

A former Village of Marsh Bend woman is poised to escape prosecution in the theft of $9,200 from her employer.

Pamela Ann Sullivan, 56, who lived in the Ryan Villas in the Village of Marsh Bend when she was arrested earlier this year on a charge of grand theft, has struck a deal in Lake County Court that should ensure she is not prosecuted in the case.

Sullivan, a native New Yorker who has now relocated to New Jersey, had been arrested earlier this year in the theft of the gift cards from the Kroger grocery distribution center in Groveland. She was working as the transportation supervisor for Kroger and apparently helped herself to a stash of gift cards stored in the company safe, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Groveland Police Department. The Visa gift cards had been issued by the corporate office for the purpose of fueling company vehicles. An audit revealed that $9,200 in gift cards were missing. ion led to the discovery that the gift cards were used from November to January for purchases at Best Buy, Walmart, Macy’s and Kroger’s own canteen. Surveillance images linked Sullivan to the purchases. She was suspended from her job on Jan. 27.

A pre-trial intervention contract calls for Sullivan to pay back the $9,200 with an additional 4 percent surcharge. She is required to make a minimum payment of $383.33 each month. Sullivan is also required to regularly check in with her probation officer, but may do that remotely. If she completes the terms of the pre-trial intervention contract, the grand theft charge will be dropped.