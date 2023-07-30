93.5 F
Sunday, July 30, 2023
Our hospitals are seriously lacking and this puts us all in danger

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The news reports that The Villages Hospital, including the hospital in Leesburg, has a 1 star rating. In fact, there is no hospital nearby with a good rating. Instead of worrying about some of the “issues” covered in this opinion section, attention should shift to this serious concern.
If the residents of this community do not demand a change, we will all suffer under the hands of a poor health/hospital system. Yes, some individuals get good care, but these ratings compare hospitals in several areas. Anecdotes do not provide a professional measure of the effectiveness of a hospital. The ratings measure across five areas of care. Our hospitals are seriously lacking and this puts us all in danger.

Cheryl Jensen
Village of Glenbrook

 

