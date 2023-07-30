Red hot apartment market in Wildwood shows no sign of slowing down

The red hot apartment market in Wildwood is showing no sign of slowing down.

Move-ins are expected to begin later this year at the 336-unit Sundance Trails Apartments in the Beaumont development on County Road 466A.

Originally known as Wildwood Apartments, construction began in March 2022.

Sundance Trails Apartments in Wildwood will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts and full-size washers and dryers, tile backsplashes, tile shower surrounds, walk-in closets and linen closets.

Those in the planning community contend that workforce housing, particularly for young professionals, is sorely needed to support the rapid growth of The Villages. In Wildwood, apartments are said to be filling up as soon as they become available.