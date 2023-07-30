Rupert Canine Park will be closed for most of August

The Rupert Canine Park will be closed for maintenance Monday, July 31 through Sunday, Aug. 20.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Riverbend Recreation Center at 352-674-8455.
