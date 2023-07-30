Villager who lost license in golf cart DUI lands back behind bars

A Villager who lost his driver’s license last year after a golf cart drunk driving arrest has landed back behind bars.

Wayne Vodar, 75, of the Village of Rio Ponderosa, was booked without bond this weekend at the Sumter County Detention Center on a probation violation.

Last year, Vodar’s license was revoked for five years and and he served 10 days in jail as the result of his May 29, 2022 arrest on a charge of driving under the influence. He was also placed on probation.

On the day of his arrest, Vodar was driving a golf cart on Morse Boulevard, swerving “all over the roadway,” and in and out of the golf cart lane that runs parallel with Morse Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Vodar “drove in circles” out of the golf cart lane “with no regard for the oncoming traffic.” He almost hit several other golf carts, too. Vodar’s golf cart hit a sign, causing slight damage and then stopped near a tree. A Villager who had witnessed his dangerous driving snatched the key from Vodar’s golf cart and handed it to the attendant at the Morse Gate. Law enforcement was summoned to the scene. It appeared the Chicago native had been drinking. A deputy attempted to question Vodar, who told him to, “Talk to my lawyer.” He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .260 and .264 blood alcohol content.

In 2019, Vodar pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence with property damage. He lost his driver’s license for six months, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to perform 80 hours of community service.