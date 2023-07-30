Villager who stopped for drinks after work ordered to stay off booze

A Villager who stopped for drinks after work and was arrested on a drunk driving charge has been ordered to stay off booze while he serves a probationary sentence.

Matthew Timothy Heslin, 45, of the Village of Bonita, pleaded no contest last week in Lake County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He has been placed on probation for one year and during that time cannot possess or consume alcohol. He will lose his driver’s license for six months but is eligible to obtain a business purposes only license. He was also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, but has the option to “buy out” at a rate of $10 per hour.

Heslin was traveling in a vehicle at 1:23 a.m. March 11 when he stopped for nearly a minute at the intersection of Grays Airport Road and Eagles Nest Road in Fruitland Park, even though there was no other approaching traffic, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, the deputy noted signs that Heslin had been drinking, including slurred speech. The New York native indicated that he “had a couple of drinks after work” and was on his way home. The report noted that Heslin works as a nurse. He was wearing blue scrubs at the time of the traffic stop.

Heslin agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but he nearly fell over during the one leg stand exercise, prompting the deputy to prematurely halt the exercises due to safety concerns. Heslin provided breath samples that registered .254 and .253 blood alcohol content.