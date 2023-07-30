Villager’s son’s trip to rehab pays off with dismissal of drug charges

A Villager’s son’s trip to rehab has paid off with the dismissal of drug charges he had been facing.

The prosecutor’s office filed a notice in Sumter County Court earlier this month indicating that “further prosecution is not warranted” in the case of 23-year-old Jake Thomas Bledsoe, who has been residing with his mother in the Village of Hawkins.

He had been facing a slew of drug charges after arrests last year in The Villages.

As a result of those arrests, a Sumter County judge ordered Bledsoe’s mother to drive her son “directly” to the Believe Treatment Center in Palm Beach Gardens. The judge specified that the pair would be “permitted to stop for gasoline, but there shall be no stops for shopping, leisure, etc.”

Apparently, treatment worked and the prosecutor’s office has opted to drop the charges against Bledsoe.

He was arrested three times last year:

• The North Carolina native was arrested June 2, 2022 when he was found with 124 grams of marijuana at the breezeway of Publix at Lake Deaton Plaza. A deputy asked Bledsoe for his name. He repeatedly said he wanted a lawyer and would not provide his name. When his identity was determined, the deputy learned that Bledsoe was free on bond after a pair of arrests earlier this year.

• Bledsoe had been arrested on March 11, 2022 when he was found in a car at a Brownwood restaurant. A search of the vehicle turned up 9.32 pounds of marijuana, a black digital scale, a bag containing psilocybin mushrooms, oxycodone hydrochloride and other pills.

• While he was free on bond in that arrest, Bledsoe was arrested in connection with an earlier event in which he was caught on surveillance at the Wildwood Smoke Shop allegedly stealing two marijuana grinders and a multi-colored torch lighter.