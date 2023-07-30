Villagers speak out about growing problem of airbnbs

Villagers are speaking out about the growing problem of airbnbs.

Residents are increasingly frustrated as the number of short-term rentals continues to multiply and there appears to be no willingness by government or the Developer to tackle – or even acknowledge – the problem

“I personally think short-term airbnb rentals are wrong. We are in a senior community which we chose for the quiet and beautiful lifestyle. Having short-term rentals is not what we want here. This is something that needs to stop,” said Barbara Soyak of the Village of Dunedin.

Villager Jim Manna wholeheartedly agrees.

“We are not a rental community. Unless you own you usually do not show the same level of respect for your neighbors, or the community rules. If real estate investors want to rent, the rentals should be longer term. Such as at least a month,” he said.

Villager Keith Boehler wonders how the airbnb-ers are enjoying the pools and pickleball courts, a perk frequently mentioned in advertising for short-term rentals.

“I am curious if the rental fees for airbnbs include a guest pass. How are the renters using all the amenities in The Villages without one? The music and restaurants are one thing, but golf, pickleball, the pools?” he asked. “The owner of the rental needs to be present to order the passes. Is there another break in the system? I know for a fact that the residents are not being checked on a regular basis, so I am positive the renters are not checked either.”

Villager Linda Lawless said the proliferation of airbnbs is in stark contrast to the attractiveness of The Villages, a top-notch retirement community with amenities reserved for residents and their guests.

“The Villages was designed for a 55 and over community. It is very undesirable to have an Airbnb and to have people that do not respect the property. I think it should be ended,” Lawless said.

