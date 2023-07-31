81.9 F
Monday, July 31, 2023
Good riddance to tacky billboards

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I support the new memorial signage at the entrance to Spanish Springs Town Square over the billboards. Billboards just have a tacky, lower class feel to them. On the interstate they’re useful as well-seen signage for those driving at high speeds, but within a community, the monument signage is just more appropriate and classy.
As many have fear and trepidation over the changes to the Spanish Springs Town Square, I reserve optimism that the enhancements will improve the attraction of the square. While I will miss having a movie theater close by, given the fact I just don’t go as often as I once did, I can accept that it is being replaced by a gym. As for the other enhancements along the square, like adding outside dining seating to Coastal del Mar (who doesn’t like to eat outside and also enjoy the entertainment in the square?), adding the outside bar area by The Sharon (thus another outside area for conversation and the gathering of friends to also enjoy the music), and the change in ownership of Augustine’s 1812 restaurant to the owners of Coastal del Mar (which will certainly add to the success already enjoyed by Coastal del Mar). Although many are concerned over the addition of apartments, many thriving communities and shopping areas throughout the country have experienced much success through this practice. The issue with regards to parking for apartment residents has been resolved with the planned addition of designated parking to the rear of the apartments, I think the square’s revitalization will prove to be something everyone will enjoy once construction is complete. Yes, areas are fenced off, but that is for the protection of all during this progress. Everyone should relax, show a little patience, and look forward to what things will become. I’m sure everyone will find something new that they love about the Spanish Springs Town Square. I’m sure I will.

Wayne Bentley
Village of Orange Blossom Gardens

 

