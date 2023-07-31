Philip J. Julian

October 13, 1942 – July 28, 2023

Age 80, a resident of The Villages, FL since 2015, died July 28, 2023. He was born in Dunkirk, New York on October 13, 1942 to the late Frank and Mary (DeForte) Julian.

Educated in the Dunkirk School System, he continued his education at The Buffalo Data Processing Institute, American Institute of Banking, Jamestown Community College, and The State University College at Fredonia. He also spent several years studying the arts of oil painting and wood carving. A frequent exhibitor at New York and Florida art shows, he enjoyed exhibiting his paintings and carvings throughout Florida and Chautauqua and Erie Counties in New York. That was a tradition that he continued in his retirement years in The Villages. A 1960 graduate of Dunkirk High School, he could always be found on a basketball court and in later years on a golf course. He participated in the AL Tech Golf league for over 40 years.

Phil retired as a Finance Department supervisor at AL Tech Specialty Steel Corporation in 1998 following 33 years of service. Active in local government and politics, he ran for local office in 1995, 1997 and 1999. A staunch Conservative Republican, Phil was a frequent contributor to op-ed pages in The Observer newspaper and WDOE Radio, always advocating for smaller government and lower taxes.

Phil served on the Dunkirk Committee for local economic development in addition to the Dunkirk Zoning Board of Appeals and The Dunkirk City Republican Committee. He also served on a committee for the preservation of local churches when their existence was under threat. He was a current member of St. Timothy Parish in The Villages, The Villages Art League and The Visual Arts Association of The Villages, The Dunkirk Elks Club and The Dunkirk Moose Club.

Phil is survived by his loving wife Audrey (Kuzara) Julian whom he married on April 11, 1964, his brother Frank (late Janice) Julian of Hamburg, NY, his son Jeffrey J. (Sandra) Julian of Bemus Point, NY and Sarasota, FL, daughter Michele (Timothy) Bain of Springville, NY, and son Christopher of Lackawanna, NY. He was “Nanu” to his five grandchildren, Matthieu (Sharon) Bain of Buffalo, NY, Jonathan Bain of Syracuse, NY, Sarah (Mark) Doud of East Concord NY, Brian (Krista) Julian of Sarasota, FL, and Laura (Richard) DuBois of Bonita Springs, FL. His three great-grandchildren are Roman Bain, Levi Doud, and Benjamin DuBois.

In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by his sister, Jennie (David) Clemens of Geneva, NY.

Phil will be dearly missed by his entire loving family, who cherished him for his wisdom, strength, and integrity. He was a role model of hard work and decency, and an inspiration to us all.

Visitation will be Monday, July 31, 2023 from 3-5 PM with a Wake Service at 4:30 PM at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N. Hwy 27/441 in Lady Lake, Florida. Mass of Christian Burial and entombment will take place at a later date in Dunkirk, New York.