Monday, July 31, 2023
By Staff Report
Richard A. Whittemore, 95, died peacefully on Monday, July 10, 2023 at Freedom Pointe Assisted Living, The Villages, Florida. He was the beloved husband of the late Alice L. (Trimble) Whittemore with whom he shared 64 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2015.

Richard was born in Concord, New Hampshire on April 15, 1928, and was the son of the late John K. and Doris (Nicholson) Whittemore. Richard graduated from Northborough High School, 1948 and graduated from Arnold College Division, University of Bridgeport with his bachelor’s of science degree, 1952.

Devoted 32 years to Hillside School, Marlboro, MA positions including Headmaster, Assistant Headmaster, teacher, athletic director and farm manager. Served as the Headmaster of Hillside School for 19 years until his retirement in 1984. A past member of Man to Man group in Fl., Board of Directors Marlboro Boys Club, and Marlboro Rotary Club.

In his free time he enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and his beloved wife Alice. Retired to Florida in 1988. This chapter he was so grateful for the new friendships and the love during his years at assisted living. Also, his continued friendship and bond with (son) Jack Day.

Richard is survived by his three loving daughters, Barbara Jean Fasano, of Newport, RI, Bette-Jo Whittemore of Nashua, NH and Bonnie Whittemore of Grand Island, FL, three grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. As well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his wife and parents, Richard was predeceased by his sister Marilyn Murray.

At the request of Richard’s family, all services and interment will be held privately. His interment will take place in Howard Street Cemetery in Northboro, Massachusetts. Donations may be made in his name to Northborough High School Association Scholarship, PO Box 693, Northborough, MA 01532.

