78.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 31, 2023
type here...

Teen who wanted to be paid early arrested after angry attack at job site

By Staff Report
Luis Humberto Jara Zamudio
Luis Humberto Jara Zamudio

A teen who wanted to be paid early was arrested after an angry attack at a job site.

Luis Humberto Jara Zamudio, 18, was arrested Saturday at the home of his girlfriend’s mother in Ocklawaha on charges of battery, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were looking for Zamudio in connection with two angry outbursts which came after Zamudio demanded to be paid early for his work.

The first incident occurred Friday at a job site in Ocala, when Zamudio was told he would not be paid until the work was completed, according to an arrest report. Zamudio swung a pole at his supervisor and hit him in the leg. Zamudio proceeded to grab him by the throat and attempted to strangle him, the report said. Zamudio threatened to kill the man if he didn’t get paid early. He went on to damage the driver’s side mirror of the vehicle driven by his supervisor. He later went to the supervisor’s home to make another demand for money and threatened him again.

Deputies found Zamudio at the home he shares with his girlfriend and her mother. He resisted efforts to be taken into custody. He was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail on $7,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Good riddance to tacky billboards

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident is happy to see the billboards are being replaced with monument signs at Spanish Springs.

The ponds in The Villages are causing concern

A Village of Sanibel resident says he is concerned about the condition of the ponds in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Homeowners insurance is a mess in Florida

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that homeowners insurance is a mess in Florida, but will it be enough to make people change their voting habits?

Our hospitals are seriously lacking and this puts us all in danger

A Village of Glenbrook resident cites the single-star rating at the hospital in The Villages and contends it’s a wakeup call. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Longtime residents aren’t the ‘outsiders’

A Summerfield resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to the term “outsiders” being used to describe those living outside The Villages.

Photos