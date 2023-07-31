Teen who wanted to be paid early arrested after angry attack at job site

A teen who wanted to be paid early was arrested after an angry attack at a job site.

Luis Humberto Jara Zamudio, 18, was arrested Saturday at the home of his girlfriend’s mother in Ocklawaha on charges of battery, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were looking for Zamudio in connection with two angry outbursts which came after Zamudio demanded to be paid early for his work.

The first incident occurred Friday at a job site in Ocala, when Zamudio was told he would not be paid until the work was completed, according to an arrest report. Zamudio swung a pole at his supervisor and hit him in the leg. Zamudio proceeded to grab him by the throat and attempted to strangle him, the report said. Zamudio threatened to kill the man if he didn’t get paid early. He went on to damage the driver’s side mirror of the vehicle driven by his supervisor. He later went to the supervisor’s home to make another demand for money and threatened him again.

Deputies found Zamudio at the home he shares with his girlfriend and her mother. He resisted efforts to be taken into custody. He was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail on $7,000 bond.