Wildwood fees to rise 20 percent to pay for new wastewater treatment plant

A major cost of rapid growth in Wildwood could be up to $200 million for a new wastewater treatment plant.

Commissioners heard a presentation Monday by Ben Fries, vice president of CPH, which has been charged with managing the treatment plant upgrades.

To help finance higher operating expenses with the upgrades, commissioners approved a 20 percent fee hike. Part of a plan to increase wastewater fees by 20 percent annually through 2028, the increase for 2023-24 would raise monthly fees for users to $73.57 for 5,000 gallons.

Fries said the city’s wastewater flows are growing faster than anticipated, requiring an expedited timetable for bringing the new plant online.

Flows have risen by 58 percent over the past two years, he said, reaching an average daily rate of about 2.2 million gallons for the first six months of this year. At that rate, Wildwood’s current treatment plant would reach capacity in early 2025.

The city could reach a level of 5.6 million gallons daily by 2030.

Fueled by home construction in the Villages of Southern Oaks, apartment projects and retail development, the city’s property tax revenue and population have grown significantly over the past five years.

That growth means heavier demand on the infrastructure, especially the 30-year-old wastewater treatment plant.

CPH’s plan calls for upgrading the existing treatment plant to increase capacity and building a new plant next to it on city-owned property.

Fries said there have been problems upgrading the existing plant such as piping that doesn’t match schematics. The new plant will use common walls to minimize the amount of piping and valves.

He suggested that construction begin soon on the back end of the new plant to resolve hydraulic issues.

A construction estimate for building a new plant with a capacity of 6 million gallons daily is $198 million or $33 per gallon, he said.

“Prices are out of control,” he said.

A way to cut costs would be to build two treatment systems instead of three in the new plant and continue operating the existing plant, Fries said.

That plan would save $20 million to $50 million in construction costs and generate capacity of 5.5 million gallons daily.

He said a drawback would be that effluent coming from the existing plant would not meet the latest advanced wastewater treatment standards without further expensive upgrades.

Fries said design plans will be completed for 8-million-gallon daily capacity so construction could begin quickly on two additional treatment systems if needed.

Along with higher daily capacity, he said the city also must find destinations for the additional effluent. Most of it currently goes to The Villages for recycled water used in lawn watering, but there could be a limit on how much is needed. Land treatment is another option.

To finance the treatment plant upgrades, Jeff Dykstra of Stantec suggested the money come from $114 million in 30-year revenue bonds and $36 million in 20-year loans from the state. Current interest rates are 4.3 percent for the revenue bonds and 2 percent for the state loans.

Dykstra also suggested the four-year plan of 20 percent increases in wastewater rates to meet higher operating expenses.