On July 27, 2023, Donald C. Pindell passed at the age of 79.

Don originally from Granite City IL, moved to Florida in 2008. He loved golfing, fishing, traveling and spending time with family.

Don is survived by his Sister Cheryl and her husband Warren Markell of Granite City, IL, his sons Chris Pindell, his wife Robin and their children Elyse and Ryan Pindell of Hot Springs Village AR, Mat Pindell, his partner Angel and their daughter Eliza of Edwardsville IL, Daughter Angela Pindell, her wife Heather and their children Holden & Emersyn of Houston TX.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to the American Lung Cancer Association in memory of Don Pindell.