Edward John Foster, 74, of The Villages, FL passed away July 25, 2023 at Cornerstone Hospice House after a lengthy hospital stay.

Born in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, Ed graduated from Lebanon Catholic High School, Millersville University and Villanova University. Ed served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1967 to 1971 with a tour in Vietnam.

Ed was a High School Media Specialist and Coach in Pennsylvania and New Jersey retiring to The Villages in 2005. A longtime golfer, he worked as an ambassador at Mallory Hill Golf Club for 9 years.

Ed is survived by his wife Linda, a son Andrew Foster, a daughter Elizabeth Tompko (Mike), four grandsons, and brothers Joseph Foster (Trudi) and Tom Foster (Pat).

Services will be held at Thompson Funeral Home in Lebanon, Pennsylvania with Full Military Honors at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on a date to be announced.