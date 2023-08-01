90.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
type here...

K-9 unit assists in arrest of suspect with methamphetamine

By Staff Report
Jimmy Dan Stanford
Jimmy Dan Stanford

A K-9 unit assisted in the arrest of a suspect with methamphetamine.

Jimmy Dan Stanford, 62, of Fruitland Park, was driving a gray Dodge van at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday when he was pulled over at East Griffin Street at Dixie Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and alerted on the van, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

Stanford, who was arrested last year after allegedly pulling a gun on a tow truck driver who showed up at his home to repossess a vehicle, was found to be in possession of a container which held a substance which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Stanford was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of possession of methamphetamine. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

This is a retirement community not a college town

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends The Villages is a retirement community not a college town.

People move to The Villages and want to change things

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hillsborough resident bemoans the fact that people move to The Villages and want to change things.

Ohioan weighs in on short-term rentals in The Villages

A resident of Ohio weighs in on short-term rentals in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Good riddance to tacky billboards

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident is happy to see the billboards are being replaced with monument signs at Spanish Springs.

The ponds in The Villages are causing concern

A Village of Sanibel resident says he is concerned about the condition of the ponds in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos