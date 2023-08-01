K-9 unit assists in arrest of suspect with methamphetamine

A K-9 unit assisted in the arrest of a suspect with methamphetamine.

Jimmy Dan Stanford, 62, of Fruitland Park, was driving a gray Dodge van at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday when he was pulled over at East Griffin Street at Dixie Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and alerted on the van, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

Stanford, who was arrested last year after allegedly pulling a gun on a tow truck driver who showed up at his home to repossess a vehicle, was found to be in possession of a container which held a substance which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Stanford was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of possession of methamphetamine. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.