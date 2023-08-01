Neighbors worried about traffic to be created by new townhouses in Wildwood

Neighbors are concerned about traffic that may be generated by development of 144 townhouses along Pepper Tree Lane in Wildwood.

At a meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board, Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of a comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning to medium density residential for the 23.79-acre site behind the PepperTree Apartments west of U.S. 301 The City Commission may consider the project later this month.

A transportation impact analysis by Traffic & Mobility Consultants estimated that the project would generate nearly 1,000 daily trips.

That’s too many trips for Pepper Tree Lane, said Robert Williams, who was among several neighbors opposing the project.

“I’m concerned about the traffic in a residential area,” he told Holt during a public hearing.

Holt said traffic signals may be required.

Developer Richard Blount said the project on property bounded by Pepper Tree Lane and County Road 222 will have fewer than the maximum number of homes permitted by the zoning. He said homes will be built in a similar style to others in the area..

Michael Rankin, managing partner of Land Planning Group (LPG) of Mount Dora, said the project “will not have a substantial impact on the traffic operation in the area.”

The project is expected to add 75 students to Wildwood schools.