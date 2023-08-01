90.7 F
Speeding landscaper arrested near entrance to The Villages

By Staff Report
A speeding landscaper classified as a habitual traffic offender was arrested near an entrance to The Villages.

Robert Stanley Gould, 39, of Wildwood, was driving a black Chevy SUV at 10:49 a.m. Saturday on County Road 466A at Drake Drive near the entrance to the Village of Pine Ridge when he was caught on radar traveling at 53 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Gould admitted his license was suspended for “financial reasons.” The officer ran a computer check and found that Gould had been classified as a habitual traffic offender in 2014 and has six convictions for driving while license suspended. He was also wanted on a Marion County warrant for overdue child support.

Gould was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.

Photos