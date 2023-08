To the Editor:

I believe short term rentals are against the very fabric of The Villages. This is a retirement community not a college town. Those who rent by the day do not have the respect for the community that home owners have. I feel this should not be allowed. Perhaps, homeowners who want to do this should have to pay for a license or be fined in order to discourage this. Better yet, the bylaws should be changed to restrict this type of activity.

Paul Pitrak

Village of Gilchrist