Carolyn McMurtrie passed away on July 10, 2023 at Trinity Springs Senior Living in Oxford, FL.

Born Mary Carolyn Kelly, the oldest child of Wm. Charles and Mildred C. Kelly, on September 1, 1926, Carolyn grew up in Syracuse, NY. She graduated from St. Anthony of Padua School and Central City Business Institute in that city. She married Kenneth A. McMurtrie in November 1950. The McMurtries raised their family of nine children in Cazenovia, NY, where Carolyn worked for many years as hostess at the Brae Loch Inn. She and Ken were devoted travelers, especially enjoying cruises in Latin America and the Caribbean; in retirement, they settled on St. John in the US Virgin Islands. After 10 years, they returned to the mainland, living in Salem, SC and Ocala, FL.

After Ken’s death in 2008, Carolyn moved to The Villages, FL. Carolyn enjoyed an active life. She was an avid bridge player in her time, traveling to regional tournaments and attaining Silver Life Master status. Endowed with a warm and outgoing personality, she could always find a party, and she was the life of every party she found. Even in assisted living and memory care, she approached each day as a blessing.

Carolyn now joins her husband of 58 years and their sons Peter Gregory McMurtrie, who died at birth in 1959, and Stephen G. McMurtrie, who died at age 17 in 1979.

She is survived by her children Kenneth Alexander McMurtrie, Houston, TX; Andrew D. McMurtrie, Oxford, FL; Brian C. McMurtrie (Patricia Posada), Luquillo, PR; David M. McMurtrie (Jennifer), Greensboro, NC; Paul D. McMurtrie (Tina), Cazenovia, NY; Martin C. McMurtrie (Suzanne Evans), The Villages, FL; Kathleen A. Laseter (Rob), Ocala, FL; and Peter M. McMurtrie (Katrina), Galena, OH. She had 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. The Kelly family is a closeknit group and Carolyn, at 96, was the senior member. Her brother William C. Kelly, Jr., died in an Air Force jet crash in 1962, but her other seven siblings survive: Richard J. Kelly (Goldie), Granbury, TX; Robert T. Kelly, Syracuse, NY; Sarah M. Southall (David), Crossville, TN; Kathleen K. Haviland (David), The Villages, FL; Mary K. Ryan, Cazenovia, NY; and James M. Kelly, Fayetteville, NY.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 am, Friday, August 4 at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, Wildwood, FL.

A committal service will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at a later date.