Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Fast food restaurant in The Villages cited after inspector finds roaches

By Staff Report

A fast food restaurant in The Villages was cited after an inspector found roaches in the food preparation area.

The roaches were discovered by an inspector who paid a July 26 visit to the Burger King restaurant on Wedgewood Lane at Buffalo Ridge Plaza, according to a report of file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The live roaches were found on a sticky trap near the back exit door in the kitchen area. Three dead roaches were also found on a sticky trap. The manager discarded the traps.

The Burger King restaurant at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

In addition, the inspector found that a vacuum breaker was missing at a splitter added to the mop sink faucet. It was considered a high priority violation.

The inspector also found there was no soap at an employee hand wash sink. There were also coffee grounds in that sink, which was located near the drive-thru window.

The restaurant also could not provide a written procedure for employees to follow in response to a vomiting or diarrheal event.

