Homeless man arrested in residence that had been burglarized

A homeless man was arrested after he was found in a residence that had been burglarized.

Travis Terrell Shannon, 41, who is homeless, was found at about 7 p.m. Monday at a residence in the 300 block of Jackson Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. There was a broken window at the home and it was in “disarray.”

Shannon, who was arrested earlier this year after he was found in an unoccupied home in Wildwood, fled the scene and was not taken into custody.

Wildwood police received a report at about 5 p.m. Tuesday that Shannon was back in the same vicinity. Officers spotted Shannon and chased him down. However, he resisted efforts to be handcuffed.

Shannon was arrested on charges of burglary, criminal mischief and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $35,000 bond.