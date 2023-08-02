Interim police chief in Lady Lake to take oath as department’s permanent leader

The interim police chief in Lady Lake will be taking the oath as the department’s permanent leader.

Steven W. Hunt was named interim police chief in May. He immediately began outreach efforts with a community coffee and chat at McDonald’s and more recently met with residents of a neighborhood rattled by a fatal shooting.

He will take the oath of office in a special Lady Lake Commission meeting set for 5 p.m. Monday at Lady Lake Town Hall.

Hunt, a native of Maine, has more than 35 years of law enforcement experience and 20 years as a police supervisor. He began his law enforcement career at 18 in his hometown of Veazie, Maine. He later joined the City of Bangor Maine Police Department, where he spent a majority of his career, retiring in 2016 as a lieutenant who supervised 12 patrol officers and two sergeants. During his tenure with the department, he was also assigned to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) for 10 years.

Most recently, he served as a detective for Florida Department of Financial Services, Division of Investigative & Forensic Services, Bureau of Insurance.

He is an FBI National Academy, Maine Criminal Justice Academy and IACP Leadership in Police Organizations graduate and holds several certifications and professional affiliations.

He was named interim chief after Robert Tempesta, who became the police chief in 2019, opted to step down. He remains with the force.