A Villager was elated after getting his first hole-in-one.

Gary Doerfert scored the lucky ace on Thursday, July 27 at the Loblolly Executive Golf Course.

“My fellow players and I didn’t get to see it fall in because the green is elevated and the pin was located behind the sand trap,” he said.

He used a 7 iron for the 134 yard shot.

