To the Editor:

Ninety-nine percent of renters are fabulous. You always have the one 1 percent who think the rules don’t apply to them.

Owners cry foul simply just because they don’t like having renters near them. Often I hate to say it out loud but it is the residents causing problems. Coming over asking questions, giving renters a hard for simply being there. We own and do rentals here. We love it most of the time. But people like this ruin it for everyone. So much for friendliest hometown.

Costs have risen so much here it is crazy – taxes, insurance rental, taxes. You almost have to rent out just to stay a float. I remember why you could simply retire here and it didn’t break the budget. You got cable for free water and amenities were lowest of anywhere. Now we get outrageous water bills from no where that simply come and go without explanation. No leaks just we decided this is your month for a $300 water bill and no one was even at the home.

We still love it here but wish it was more like it used to be. Rentals have always been a thing here. We also have our family’s that visit and we simply don’t have a house big enough to fit us all so having another home for them to come visit is awesome.

Just my opinion, but I think people need to mind their own business and help out their neighbors. Mine are excellent. We all help each other with everything. If something needs to be done we pull together to make it happen. We don’t just complain.

For instance, John can’t mow his yard, he fell ill well we either mow it or have our yard guy do it. That’s community.

That’s our family. That’s Hemingway. Everyone has to stop making it all about them and be part of the solution instead of part of the problem.

Sheryl Gowins

Village of Hemingway