Wednesday, August 2, 2023
What is the head of The Villages hospital doing about the one-star rating?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In reviewing the recent rankings of Florida hospitals, UF Health-The Villages Hospital is ranked the lowest with one star by CMS. The same rating applies to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital. It is disturbing and reprehensible that with a community as large as ours, there is no decent health care available here. I believe Heather Long is the current CEO of The Villages Hospital. What is she doing to bring The Villages Hospital’s rating up?
This ranking is not surprising and it is not the first time I have heard about the one star. My husband and I would never consider going there for our care unless it were a dire emergency. The POA has continually put the spotlight on this ranking and there have been several meetings about it. Apparently, Heather Long has no positive results to show us. Why?

Joanne Sutylo
MacClenny at Fernandina

 

