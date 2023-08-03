85.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 3, 2023
type here...

Bernard Ellis Burrage

By Staff Report
Bernard Ellis Burrage
Bernard Ellis Burrage

Bernard Ellis “Bernie” Burrage (87) passed away Sunday July 2, 2023 at Sumter Place, The Villages, FL. He was born in Waco, Texas, grew up in Beaumont, Texas and was the son of the late Bernard E. “Bud” Burrage Sr. and Thelma Burrage.

Bernie graduated from Beaumont High School, earned his BBA at Texas A&M University and remained a proud and loyal alumni.

He started his career as an entrepreneur and owner of a successful fried pie business.

He then launched a two decade plus career in medical supply/technology sales with USCI/C.R. Bard, Inc. around 1970 and worked for the company until around 1993. He quickly climbed the ladder, starting as a sales rep, then sales trainer, Division Sales Manager and ultimately to Vice President of Sales at one of C.R. Bard’s most successful divisions.

Bernie and his late wife Mitzie retired to Summerfield, Florida in 2003 where they enjoyed many years of retirement living.

Bernie aka “Sonny” is survived by his sister, Rosemary Ream, two daughters, Cheryl Morton, Celia Smith, son Butch Burrage, numerous nieces and nephews, grandkids and longtime friends.

Our thanks and gratitude to the staff at Sumter Place and Compassionate Care Hospice.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

If I wanted one-star care I would have retired to Mexico

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Dunedin resident says that if he was looking for one star health care in retirement, he would have moved to Mexico.

Short-term rentals are businesses being run out of homes in The Villages

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asserts that short-term rentals are businesses being run out of homes in The Villages.

Trump demands loyalty like a mob boss

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor contends that former President Trump demands loyalty like a mob boss.

We still love it here but wish it was more like it used to be

A Village of Hemingway resident is wistful for the way things used to be in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

What is the head of The Villages hospital doing about the one-star rating?

In a Letter to the Editor, a MacClenny at Fernandina resident is wondering what Heather Long, the head of The Villages hospital, is doing to improve the deplorable one-star rating received by the hospital.

Photos