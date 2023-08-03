Bernard Ellis Burrage

Bernard Ellis “Bernie” Burrage (87) passed away Sunday July 2, 2023 at Sumter Place, The Villages, FL. He was born in Waco, Texas, grew up in Beaumont, Texas and was the son of the late Bernard E. “Bud” Burrage Sr. and Thelma Burrage.

Bernie graduated from Beaumont High School, earned his BBA at Texas A&M University and remained a proud and loyal alumni.

He started his career as an entrepreneur and owner of a successful fried pie business.

He then launched a two decade plus career in medical supply/technology sales with USCI/C.R. Bard, Inc. around 1970 and worked for the company until around 1993. He quickly climbed the ladder, starting as a sales rep, then sales trainer, Division Sales Manager and ultimately to Vice President of Sales at one of C.R. Bard’s most successful divisions.

Bernie and his late wife Mitzie retired to Summerfield, Florida in 2003 where they enjoyed many years of retirement living.

Bernie aka “Sonny” is survived by his sister, Rosemary Ream, two daughters, Cheryl Morton, Celia Smith, son Butch Burrage, numerous nieces and nephews, grandkids and longtime friends.

Our thanks and gratitude to the staff at Sumter Place and Compassionate Care Hospice.