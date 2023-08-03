Controversial plan resurrected for diner at backend of The Villages

A controversial plan has been resurrected for the construction of a diner at the backend of The Villages.

T-Lynne Properties LLC is bringing back a plan for a two-story building to be known as Teague Plaza to be constructed on 1.64 acres of land along County Road 25/Teague Trail near the intersection of Griffin Avenue.

The new building would be constructed behind homes on Tarrson Boulevard on the Historic Side of The Villages.

The proposed project had already raised concerns of Villagers in 2016. They objected to the diner’s likely early morning hours and the traffic it would bring. Although Darrell’s Diner has not been formally named in documents filed with the Town of Lady Lake, Villagers have long been suspicious of Lawrence Breech of T-Lynne Properties, who is known to be an investor in the Darrell’s Diner chain, as well as internet cafes.

After a hard-fought battle, T-Lynne Properties won approval for the project back in 2018. Documents on file with the town indicate the project was shelved in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first step in reviving the project will be a presentation before the Parks, Recreation & Tree Advisory Board set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 at Lady Lake Town Hall.