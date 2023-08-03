Driver improperly towing trailer arrested on Florida Turnpike

A driver improperly towing trailer was arrested on the Florida Turnpike near Wildwood.

Joe Lee Smith III, 34, of Ocala, was driving a white 2001 Ford work truck towing a yellow 2011 homemade two-axle trailer at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday when he was pulled over because the trailer did not have functioning stop lights, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

During the traffic stop, the FHP trooper learned that Smith has had 12 suspensions of his license due to failure to meet court ordered financial obligations in Marion County. Smith also failed to pay a reinstatement fee on a child support case.

Smith was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and ticketed on the towing violation. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500.

A passenger with a valid license was allowed to remove the work truck from the scene. The arrest report noted that Smith was not the owner of the truck or the trailer.