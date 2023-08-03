Evelyn Reiser, born on November 18, 1944, of The Villages, passed away on July 23, 2023 after a battle with cancer.

Evelyn was born to Daniel and Florence Healy in the Bronx. After Evelyn graduated from high school she began to work in Con Edison where she met her husband Edward Reiser. Evelyn and Edward went on to have three children Sean, Brendan and Daniel.

In 2000, Evelyn and Edward moved to the Villages where she enjoyed her time as an avid golfer. She became a familiar face at the gates greeting people arriving in the Villages. She was involved in groups like the Red Hat Society, The Goofy Club, and the Con Edison group. She was involved in her local Church Communities where she would volunteer their time.

Evelyn was predeceased by her husband Edward, and her parents Daniel and Florence. She is survived by her sister Elizabeth and brother in law Tom. Their children Erin, Kerri, her Husband Mike and their children Kevin, Grace and Steven. Evelyn’s her cousin Michael. Her children Brendan and his wife Dina and their children Brandan and Emma. Her son Daniel and his wife Sharon.

Services will be held at St. Mark’s the Evangelist on Monday June 7th at 10 am.