Thursday, August 3, 2023
First Responders putting course closed until further notice

By Staff Report

The First Responders Center Recreation Center putting course will be closed until further notice.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact First Responders Recreation Center at (352) 674-1870.

Letters to the Editor

If I wanted one-star care I would have retired to Mexico

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Dunedin resident says that if he was looking for one star health care in retirement, he would have moved to Mexico.

Short-term rentals are businesses being run out of homes in The Villages

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asserts that short-term rentals are businesses being run out of homes in The Villages.

Trump demands loyalty like a mob boss

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor contends that former President Trump demands loyalty like a mob boss.

We still love it here but wish it was more like it used to be

A Village of Hemingway resident is wistful for the way things used to be in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

What is the head of The Villages hospital doing about the one-star rating?

In a Letter to the Editor, a MacClenny at Fernandina resident is wondering what Heather Long, the head of The Villages hospital, is doing to improve the deplorable one-star rating received by the hospital.

