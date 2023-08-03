Woman arrested after found passed out in Mercedes at Brownwood

A woman was arrested after she was found passed out in a Mercedes at Brownwood Paddock Square.

An officer noticed the white 2015 Mercedes SUV had its headlights on while parked at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot behind Fiesta Grande restaurant, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The officer found that the vehicle’s ignition was on and 41-year-old Christina Anne Marie Lamoreaux, who lives in the Wildwood Preserve Apartments, was leaned over in the driver’s seat.

Lamoreaux told the officer she had been drinking and was sleeping in her car until she was “able to drive.”

The Chicago native was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises and initially agreed to do so, however, she began walking away from the officer. She was ordered to return to her vehicle, but instead picked up her speed and reached a “fast pace.” When the officer tried to handcuff Lamoreaux, she said, “No, no, no.” A full can of Miller Lite beer was found in her purse.

The officer found that Lamoreaux is on probation through 2026. One of the stipulations of her probation is that she stay out of bars.

She was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, resisting arrest and violating her probation. She was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

She has a history of arrests:

• In 2021, Lamoreaux was driving on a suspended license when she was arrested on a drunk driving charge. She provided breath samples that registered .243 and .238 blood alcohol content.

• In June of 2020, she was arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement.

• She was involved in a crash in November 2019 at the entrance to Oxford Oaks on U.S. 301. As a result of the accident, she was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and cited for having an open container of alcohol in her vehicle. She refused to provide a breath sample.

• In 2015 she had been involved in a hit-and-run accident at Club Wildwood. She attempted to blame her dog for that crash.