Friday, August 4, 2023
Annual back-to-school prayer event set for Sunday

By Staff Report

An annual back-to-school prayer event is set for Sunday evening.

Last year, more than 1,800 people, young and old, from over 100 churches gathered to pay at schools across Lake, Sumter and surrounding counties.

A prayer cirlce formed at Wildwood MIddle School
A prayer circle formed in August 2022 at Wildwood Middle High School.

This year’s event is set for 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6. You can sign up to participate at www.schoolprayer.info 

“In communities, the local school is not only the center of activity but also great opportunity and we believe that ‘So goes the school, so goes the community.’ With those thoughts in mind, we have asked the question, ‘How does a community partner together and network valuable resources to support its local school?’ It is this question along with challenges that our communities, state and nation are facing that has prompted local leaders to join together and partner to pray,” said one of the leaders of the annual prayer event, Pastor Sidney Brock of Heritage Community Church in Fruitland Park.

