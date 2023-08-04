92.1 F
The Villages
Friday, August 4, 2023
CDD 4 supervisor will take questions from residents Monday night

By Staff Report
Jim Murphy

Community Development District 4 Supervisor Jim Murphy will take questions from residents Monday night.

Murphy will host a question-and-answer session from 7 to 9 p.m. at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center.

Murphy was one of the first three residents to be elected to the CDD 4 Board of Supervisors when it transitioned from the Developer to the residents more than 20 years ago, and he has been re-elected to continue serving ever since. During that time, he has served as the board’s chair, vice chair, and on various committees numerous times.

Topics likely to come up at the event are the maintenance assessment, abandoned homes, deed compliance and anonymous complaints.

