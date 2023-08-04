88.8 F
Sunday, August 6, 2023
Claire Marie McGourty

By Jim Cheesman

Claire Marie McGourty, 90, of The Villages, FL, died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Level Up Assisted Living in Leesburg FL

She was born June 18,1933 in Boston, MA., and moved here in 2010 from Scituate, MA. Claire retired as a Clerk from Verizon after 20 years of service. She was a member of St. Mary of the Nativity Church in Scituate Harbor, MA. Claire loved to do for others as she enjoyed cooking for her family, crocheting mats for the homeless to sleep on, and hats for the men and women in the military to keep their heads warm.

She is survived by 3 sons; Tom (Nancy) McGourty of Plymouth, MA., John (Mary) McGourty of Norwood, MA., Paul (Emily) McGourty of Scituate, MA, 2 daughters; Kathleen (James Jr.) Kerrigan of Plymouth, MA., Ann Marie (Anthony) Ristucci of Marshfield, MA., 14 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. She is 1 of 8 kids and is preceded in death by a daughter Ellan Hylend.

Memorial contributions can be made to Compassionate Care Hospice of the Villages at 3854 American Way, Ste. A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816

