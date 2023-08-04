92.1 F
The Villages
Friday, August 4, 2023
By Staff Report
MaryAnn (Richard) Nogay, age 80 of The Villages, Florida, passed away on July 28,2023.

MaryAnn was born in Kankakee, IL to Clifford and Bernice Moody on January 17,1943 Attended school at St. Patrick’s High School and she graduated at Eastern Illinois University. She married George Richard on December 26th 1964 in IL She was a Real Estate Broker and was with GTAR. She was involved in The Parrot Heads, Girlfriends of the Villages, Martini Monday’s and many groups. Enjoyed travel, music, Hallmark movies and spending time with her family. She’s preceded in death by George Richard, Donald Nogay. Theresa, Marc, and Don Moody.

MaryAnn and survived by her children – Michele Richard, Scott Richard and Robert Cowart. Siblings Rebecca Yowell and Patrick Moody, Grandchildren – Justin, Ryan, Brendan and Landon Clark, Dillion and Brittney Cowart, Great Grandchildren Braylee, Drayden and Kaizen.

Visitation will be held at Dignity Memorial Life Celebration Center located at 7134 Powell Rd Wildwood, FL on Sunday August 6th from 2:00-6:00. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held on Monday August 7th at 2pm at St. Vincent de Paul Church located at 5323 E County Road 462 Wildwood, FL 34785 with a luncheon following at Dignity Memorial Life Celebration Center.

Memorial Contributions may be given to Voices for Children of Tampa. The family of MaryAnn Nogay wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hospice.

