To the Editor:

Trump will never catch a break, as long as Merrick Garland is attorney general. While he, Trump, was running for president, the Republicans thwarted Garland’s dream of being a Supreme Court justice. Imagine him on the highest court in the land with his vindictiveness being applied to our rights. I might not agree with everything the Republicans do or stand for, but thanks for sparing us Old Garland.

Dick Jones

Village on Pennecamp