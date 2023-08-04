80.5 F
The Villages
Friday, August 4, 2023
Village of La Reynalda resident honored as Evening Rotarian of the Year

By Staff Report

Village of La Reynalda resident Julie Schmied has been honored as the Evening Rotarian of the Year.

She joined the Evening Rotary Club of The Villages in 2019 and is a past president of the organization.

Dusty Rhodes, left, made the presentation.

She is a leader in the club’s Bridge the Gap effort which provides diagnostic tests for patients of the Lazarus Free Clinic. She also researched and organized the first annual festival fundraiser which raised almost $15,000 to fund the club’s projects. She already has the club working on the Food & Fun Festival set for Feb. 15 at the Wildwood Community Center in collaboration with Wildwood Parks & Recreation Department.

