Saturday, August 5, 2023
CDD 4 sets public hearing on 25% percent rate hike as flower debate blossoms

By Meta Minton

The Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors has scheduled a public hearing on a 25 percent increase in the maintenance assessments paid by residents.

The public hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Savannah Center.

Last month, CDD 4 Board Chairman Cliff Wiener set off a debate throughout The Villages when he suggested that CDD 4 residents could save as much as $55,000 per year by eliminating one of the flower plantings that take place four times per year.

When he made the comment, Wiener had recently witnessed healthy flowers being pulled out and replaced.

“They looked perfectly fine and we were replacing them,” he said.

This past week, CDD 4 Supervisor Don Deakin released a report explaining why his district’s maintenance assessment is higher than those in other CDDs throughout The Villages. CDD 4 is in a unique situation in that it is the only district that must pay for the upkeep of its roads. Other CDDs only pay for their villa roads.

Deakin cited a report from District Budget Director Brandy Cook indicating that CDD 4 residents pay the lowest tax rate when compared to other CDDs in The Villages. The report shows that The average home in CDD 4 pays $77.52 less than the other CDDs. That is because Marion County has a lower millage rate than either Lake or Sumter counties.

You can read that report at this link: D4 Homeowners Pay LOWEST Tax Rate Compared to Other Districts

