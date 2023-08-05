CSX emergency repair work will impact traffic this week in Sumter County

CSX will be closing County Road 771/SW 103rd Place (right off of U.S. 301, just south SW 102nd Road) beginning Tuesday, Aug. 8 between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. for emergency track repair.

The road will reopen by 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11. CSX has indicated it will be a total closure, which means no traffic will be allowed to cross the track until the work is completed.

The closure will necessitate rerouting traffic. Signage will be in place marking detour routes. CSX also advises there is always the possibility of schedule changes, which they say is highly likely in this field of work due to weather and/or other unforeseen conditions. Motorists should anticipate extended travel times and delays.