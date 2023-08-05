Freda Elizabeth Winternheimer, 69, of Lady Lake, FL passed away on July 28, 2023.

She was born on November 7th, 1953 to Edward Anton Jochim and Ruby Aileen Paul Neaveill of Poseyville, IN. Freda served the communities that she lived professionally as a home care nurse; as an actress at the Melon Patch Community Theater in Leesburg, FL; and as a faithful parishioner of Saint Paul Catholic Community in Leesburg, FL participating in the choir and bell choir. She also crocheted baby blankets for decades.

Freda will be deeply missed by her husband of 50 years, Michael; daughter Andrea and her husband Cary Melvin; brother Fred (Sherry) Jochim; grandson Thomas Melvin; extended family; and friends that were like family.

The viewing will he held on Monday August 7th, 2023 from 4-6pm at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N US Highway 441, Lady Lake, FL 32159. The funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 8th, 2023, at 8:30am at St. Paul’s Catholic Community, 1330 Sunshine Ave, Leesburg, FL 34748. Graveside service will be held afterwards a Lone Oak Cemetery, 306 Thomas Ave, Leesburg, FL 34748.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Center for Independent Living of North Central Florida or St. Paul’s Catholic Church.