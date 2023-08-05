91.5 F
Saturday, August 5, 2023
Long Islander senses hostility while lodging in short-term rental

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I understand the feelings of the residents about airbnb rentals. But as a couple we have done two lifestyle visits and now a one week rental, as the winter is a minimum of two to three months at very high prices and limited availability.
We have looked at many homes during these visits with the hope of being full-time residents. We purchased, through The Villages, two lifestyle passes for $50 for the pools. The times we have been in the pool, only a handful of people have been there.
If we purchased a home in The Villages, of course, we would want to have the same neighbors, hopefully friendly ones, and not someone different on a regular basis. But with that being said, by us staying in different areas of The Villages it allows us to find the best area for us as we would not want to move in and not have to say we don’t like this area. As they say, the average Villager moves three times. My wife, who is handicapped but still worked almost 25 years, and myself, retired after 39 years of working, are not party animals tearing up the house and being disrespectful of the neighbors. We are quiet people. You would not even know we are here. I sense the hostility of our temporary neighbors as a hello is ignored and that’s sad. The owners of the property have to approve your application for rental and there should be a minimum age for renters here in The Villages and maybe a two- to four-week minimum, but certainly not a night or two. I would think that these renters are not a group of college kids having parties. Do they need guidelines? Yes. But as a renter, for now, we are not the enemy or bad people. We are just regular folks who hopefully will soon join the ranks of full-time residents.

Brian Madigan
Long Island, N.Y.

 

