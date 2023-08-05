Residents of The Villages wondering if anyone is checking IDs

With summertime families and grandchildren and short-term renters swelling the summertime population of The Villages, residents are wondering if anyone is checking IDs.

Becky Lampien of the Village of St. James said she has been going to the pools every day for five years.

“I am a resident and have not ever been asked to show my ID,” she said.

She said she is “positive” renters are “never asked.”

Villager Joseph Farrell claims that non-residents are dipping in the pools and playing on the pickleball courts.

“I have met people in line while playing pickelball. They tell me they are staying at a nearby RV camp and traveling to points south. They claim they come on to The Villages to play and swim. ‘We have been doing it for years,’ they say,” Farrell said.

He also participates in activities outside The Villages and interacts with non-resident who aren’t shy about admitting to using facilities within Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

“I am amazed at stories non-residents boldly tell me,” Farrell said.

He contends something must be done to curb the abuse of amenities by those who don’t pay amenity fees.

“Perhaps we could have volunteer residents checking IDs if there are not enough paid employees to do the job,” he said.

However, Director of Recreation John Rohan argues that the statistical data collected by his department doesn’t match the anecdotal evidence.

He said violations at the swimming pools are not as common as residents seem to think and most of those violations are easily explained.

“It’s usually a resident bringing their friend from a neighboring community,” Rohan said in June before a meeting of the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

He said nabbing violators is a community effort.

“If you witness an ineligible person at the pool, use the courtesy phone to report it,” Rohan said.

Do you think enough is being done to stop “outsiders” from using facilities in The Villages. Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com