Traffic was backed up Friday afternoon on County Road 466A after a vehicle struck a pole near Colony Plaza.

One person was transported by ambulance from the scene of the crash which occurred at about 4:30 p.m. at County Road 466A and Heald Way.

The crash forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of traffic of County Road 466A for about 90 minutes.

The Villages Public Safety Department and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.