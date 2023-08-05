87.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, August 5, 2023
Villager escapes prosecution after allegedly cocking gun at restaurant

By Staff Report

A Villager won’t face prosecution after allegedly cocking a gun in a parking lot at a restaurant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

This past month, the prosecutor’s office announced it will not be moving forward on a charge of improper exhibition of a firearm which had been faced by 43-year-old Robert Paul Houston, who lives in the La Paloma Villas. In an announcement of no information in Lake County Court, the prosecutor’s office stated that “due to victim and witness issues” it will be “no longer able to prove each element of the charge beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Houston had been in a golf cart circling the parking lot at Applebee’s restaurant on Bichara Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m. Oct. 17, 2022 where he had been “waiting on a guy” he had a “problem with inside the restaurant,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Houston brandished a firearm and “cocked it a couple of times.” Houston threatened he “would hurt the other guy.” When officers arrived on the scene they found a 9mm Taurus handgun in the center console cup area of the golf cart. The California native admitted the gun belonged to him.

Earlier this year, a man was fatally shot at the Applebee’s in The Villages. No one has been charged in that incident.

