What about the lifestyle we were promised?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The Villages is promoted as a 55-and-older retirement community. We purposely purchased a home in The Villages to ENJOY the vibrant retirement community “promised” to us through their many media and Lifestyle promotions.
We did NOT move here to be surrounded by short-term rentals or under-55-year-olds or families with children!
Many (if not all) are provided passes by the owners, of the residences, with access to our facilities that WE, the residents, pay a high price to live and enjoy the amenities here!
I guess the word “Restrictions” is not in the Morses’ vocabulary. I love the lifestyle of The Villages because it makes me feel vibrant and younger than my age. I prefer to enjoy it with residents that take pride in their ownership of living in a community with the lifestyle “promised” to us by the Morses.
Please put a stop to these VRBOs and return The Villages to its’ residents.

Kimberly Bohms
Village of Glenbrook

 

