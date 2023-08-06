A message for the complainers in The Villages

Dear Complainer:

Please pray to be grateful for your day and all it brings. Ask forgiveness for complaining and letting my struggles take my attention away from you and your goodness. Help me overflow with thankfulness. Father, help me to replace frustration with gratitude. Bring to my thoughts the many blessings in my life, both big and small. Most grandparents have many medical restrictions that do not allow them to travel and spend time with their family and grandchildren which studies show can adds more time into their last days of LIFE. So stop spending your time complaining and be grateful that God has blessed you. Be thankful for all you do have. Amen.

Luther Tinsley

San Pedro Villas