89.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, August 6, 2023
type here...

Alligator and green heron in stare down at Fenney Nature Trail

By Staff Report

At Fenney Nature Trail, the green heron and the alligator keep a close eye on each other (but for different reasons). Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Alligator and green heron in stare down at Fenney Nature Trail
Alligator and green heron in stare down at Fenney Nature Trail

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Developer has turned his back on homeowners fed up with short-term rentals

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident fears the Developer has turned his back on homeowners fed up with short-term rentals. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Village of Newell resident concerned about road project

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Newell resident complains about a road project that appears to be taking forever.

A message for the complainers in The Villages

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, urges his fellow residents to stop complaining and be grateful for God’s blessings.

Long Islander senses hostility while lodging in short-term rental

A Long Islander, who has sensed some hostility, weighs in on airbnbs and other short-term rentals in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

If Trump truly loved the country he’d bow out

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Webster reminds us of something Donald Trump said in 2016 when he was a candidate for the White House.

Photos