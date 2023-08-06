Alligator and green heron in stare down at Fenney Nature Trail

At Fenney Nature Trail, the green heron and the alligator keep a close eye on each other (but for different reasons). Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
At Fenney Nature Trail, the green heron and the alligator keep a close eye on each other (but for different reasons). Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.