Attorney for Trump says he would ‘love to see’ trial on TV

An attorney for former President Trump said Sunday he would “love to see” a trial in front of television cameras.

Attorney John Lauro, who scored a big victory for The Villages in 2021, made the rounds of the Sunday morning news shows, and began lobbying for the former president’s criminal trial to be on TV for all the world to see. Cameras are forbidden in federal courtrooms.

Lauro spoke on “Fox News Sunday” with Shannon Bream.

“I’m convinced the Biden administration does not want the American people to see the truth,” Lauro said.

The Tampa lawyer continued his accusations on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“President Biden in April of 2022 said he wanted President Trump prosecuted and he wanted him out of the race. He repeated that in November of 2022. As a result, President Biden has put in motion a political prosecution in the middle of an election season,” Lauro said.

